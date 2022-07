Healthcare tech workers are most in-demand in some of the nation's largest states but also places with clusters of healthcare companies, tech firms and big hospital systems, according to a report from career website Dice.com.

Here are 10 states with the most healthcare tech job postings from January through May:

1. California

2. Texas

3. Florida

4. Massachusetts

5. New York

6. Pennsylvania

7. Colorado

8. Illinois

9. Michigan

10. Ohio