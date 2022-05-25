10 states with smallest, biggest gender gaps in tech

The booming tech sector remains a heavily male industry. Here are 20 states that have done the best and — worst — in closing that gender gap, according to a May 10 report from the Technology Councils of North America.

The report is based on labor market data and includes 27,246 data points from sources including Emsi Burning Glass, Zillow and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The gender gaps were determined by subtracting the percentage of female tech workers from the percentage of male ones.

These 10 states have the smallest gender gaps among the top 25 states with the highest growth rate of tech workers:

1. Georgia (38 percent gender gap)

2. Maryland (38 percent)

3. North Carolina (40 percent)

4. California (42 percent)

5. New York (42 percent)

6. Virginia (42 percent)

7. Massachusetts (42 percent)

8. Minnesota (42 percent)

9. Connecticut (42 percent)

10. Texas (44 percent)

These 10 states have the biggest gender gaps among the top 25 states with the highest growth rate of tech workers:

1. Utah (60 percent gender gap)

2. Florida (46 percent)

3. Ohio (46 percent)

4. Indiana (46 percent)

5. Texas (44 percent)

6. Washington (44 percent)

7. Illinois (44 percent)

8. Pennsylvania (44 percent)

9. New Jersey (44 percent)

10. Colorado (44 percent)