10 numbers that show how big Optum is in healthcare

Optum continues to expand, with 2019 revenue experiencing double-digit growth. The company expects even more in 2020.

Here are 10 numbers that show how big Optum is in healthcare.

1. Optum serves 120 million individual consumers and 80 percent of health plans.

2. OptumInsights serves 90 percent of hospitals in the U.S.

3. Optum revenue jumped 11.5 percent in 2019, reaching $113 billion, and the company projects revenue will increase 14 percent in 2020.

4. OptumInsights revenue was up 11.1 percent to $10 billion last year, and its contract backlog grew 13.5 percent year-over-year to $19.3 billion.

5. OptumInsights provides data mining services and predictive modeling for more than 250 national, state and local health plans. The technology also applies advanced analytics and deep learning models to optimize clinical outcomes and reduce costs for 240 million people.

6. Optum 360, the company's business that helps hospitals and health systems improve revenue performance and patient experience, now manages $70 billion in annual billings for unaffiliated customers.

7. There are more than 5 billion pages of clinical documentation processed by Optum 360's natural language processing engines.

8. OptumHealth revenues jumped 26 percent to $30.3 billion last year, led by OptumCare, which includes Optum's surgery center business.

9. OptumHealth served 96 million people in 2019 and increased revenue per customer 26 percent.

10. Over the past year, Optum added 10,000 physicians to its network. It now has 46,000 physician members and works with more than 100,000 physicians, practices and other care facilities.

More articles on healthcare:

What can break a hospital-vendor partnership?

17 cybersecurity incidence in January

How 6 hospitals are spending innovation investment dollars





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.