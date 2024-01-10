1 health system among top 100 companies for remote work

One health system made FlexJobs' list of the top 100 companies for remote work in 2024.

St. Louis-based Ascension came in at No. 95 on the Jan. 8 list, based on which companies posted the highest number of remote job openings in 2023. The health system has about 134,000 employees.

"Ascension has been known to provide flexible work arrangements, like part-time and flexible schedules, freelance opportunities, and optional, hybrid and 100% remote availability," wrote FlexJobs, a job site for work-from-home and flexible-scheduling employment.

Ascension wasn't the only healthcare company to crack the top 100. CVS Health was No. 3, while four other payers made the list. Prime Therapeutics, Precision Medicine Group and Signify Health also landed in the rankings.