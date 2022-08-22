UCLA launches health equity accelerator program

UCLA launched TechQuity Accelerator, a health tech program aimed at companies providing resources for underserved communities, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported Aug. 22.

The 4-monthslong program is the result of a partnership between UCLA Health Biodesign and BioscienceLA, with its principal funding source being a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s SPRINT Challenge. The inaugural class of innovators for the program were announced July 21.

"Our emphasis is on discovering and supporting innovations that benefit communities where the greatest needs are found, and our ability to leverage existing connections with bioscience industries and partnering organizations throughout the region," Jennifer McCaney, executive director of UCLA Biodesign and assistant director of the UCLA Clinical and Translational Science Institute, told the Los Angeles Business Journal.