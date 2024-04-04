Ozempic predecessor may slow Parkinson's progression, new study shows

A small study has found lixisenatide, a GLP-1 made by Sanofi, may slow the progression of Parkinson's disease, according to findings published April 3 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The phase 2 trial involved 156 people who had been diagnosed with Parkinson's less than three years before the study began. Half of the participants were assigned to a placebo group, while the other half were given lixisenatide. Researchers followed the participants for one year. Those in the placebo group were more likely to report that their symptoms worsened during that time, the findings showed.

More than half of the participants who were in the lixisenatide group reported gastrointestinal side effects, which may be due to researchers starting with the highest dose of the drug.

Experts who were not involved with the study said the results are promising but that additional research is needed over a longer period of time and among a larger group, according to The New York Times.

Sanofi withdrew lixisenatide, which is sold as Adlyxin, from the U.S. early this year and has started to withdraw the drug worldwide for business reasons, a spokesperson for the company told the Times. Researchers said they plan to do additional studies if they're able to secure additional funding and access to the drug.

In the U.S., estimates show as many as half a million people have Parkinson's.