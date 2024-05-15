Dallas systems get $100M gift for pediatric campus

Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center have received a $100 million donation to support the development of a new pediatric medical campus in Dallas.

The historic gift comes from the family of Jean Pogue and Mack Pogue, a prominent Dallas-based real estate developer who died in February. The donation represents the largest yet to the pediatric campus project and is one of only four $100 gifts ever publicly announced in North Texas, according to a May 15 news release.

The Dallas systems announced plans for the $5 billion, 33-acre pediatric campus in February. Once completed, the new hospital will replace the existing Children's Medical Center Dallas.

The grounds surrounding the new facility will be named Pogue Park in recognition of the Pogue family's donation. In total, the family has donated more than $200 million to Children's Health and UT Southwestern in the last 40 years.

"For four decades, the Pogue family's generosity has been instrumental in our ability to deliver exceptional care that is helping to shape the future of healthcare," Christopher Durovich, president and CEO of Children's Health, said in a news release. "Pogue Park will profoundly enhance the patient and family experience in our new Dallas pediatric campus, creating a respite reflective of our mission to make life better for children."