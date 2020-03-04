Sanford Health plans $209M worth of construction projects

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health plans to invest $209.5 million in a series of new construction projects, according to Dakota News Now.

The projects include adding beds to its Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls and building an orthopedic hospital on its main campus and a 16,000-square-foot clinic in Harrisburg, S.D.

The Sanford Heart Hospital will add 16 patient rooms and supporting areas. The new orthopedic hospital will be 163,000 square feet with 12 operating rooms and a medical equipment center.

The projects will go up over the next three years.

