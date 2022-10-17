Yale New Haven's 3-hospital acquisition will improve medical record sharing

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals, which will improve EHR sharing for the health system, Yale Daily News reported Oct. 17.

Under the agreement, Yale New Haven will integrate its Epic EHR system at Vernon, Conn.-based Rockville General Hospital, Manchester (Conn.) Memorial Hospital and Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital.

The integration will provide "better quality care, better access to services and more convenience for patients," according to Vin Petrini, chief policy and communications officer of Yale New Haven Health.

In addition, the integration would ensure participation in sharing data with a state-run project called the Health Information Exchange, said Ted Doolittle, Connecticut's appointed healthcare advocate.

With the streamlined medical records from these hospitals, Mr. Doolittle said Yale New Haven has a new opportunity to participate in the state-based health information exchange, so that hospitals can "talk to each other" using data.