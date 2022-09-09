Wyoming health system switches to Oracle Cerner EHR

Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor, The Sundance Times reported Sept. 8.

After employees were unhappy with their previous EHR, the district narrowed its search to three vendors, according to the story. However, one of them was too expensive and the other didn't sell to critical access hospitals and wanted the medical district to partner with a larger health system such as Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.

Wesley Davis, DNP, who led the EHR selection committee, said Oracle Cerner's software looks to be able to streamline workflows and reduce the chances for errors, the newspaper reported.

Officials said the current EHR lacks automation and makes it difficult to carry out and track referrals, according to the Times. It also requires providers to traipse through multiple screens while checking in patients.

"You guys pay me a lot of money every week to click through boxes," Heath Waddell, MD, the district's medical director, told the county board of trustees, according to the article. "We just can't get people through the door quick enough."

The medical district includes Crook County Hospital in Sundance and several nearby clinics.