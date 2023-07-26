What health systems think of Epic in '23

Epic clients are pleased with the EHR's interoperability and customer experience, though its cost leaves something to be desired, according to a 2023 performance report from KLAS Research.

Epic got an A-, or 88.7 out of 100, on overall performance, per KLAS' survey of 269 customers. Fifty-five percent of clients reported being highly satisfied with the company.

The EHR vendor got the highest marks for its practice management solution (91.2 out of 100) and lowest for its Cupid cardiology EHR (83 out of 100).

Epic's strengths outlined in the July report include having a fully integrated suite, being able to easily share information, its proven ability to serve large health systems, and wide adoption of ancillary programs due to their affordability.

Its weaknesses included customers having to develop expertise internally for specialized platforms such as oncology and behavioral health, high upfront and maintenance costs, no direct option for community hospitals (fewer than 200 beds), and some modules lacking the desired functionality for end-user workflows.