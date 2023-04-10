What happens to patients' MyChart accounts when they die

What happens to your patient portal when you die?

As a Kentucky family found out, it disappears pretty quickly, WBKR reported.

A day or so after her husband, George, died, Connie Morgan, of Owensboro, Ky., tried to log into his MyChart account to resolve a medical billing issue — but it was already disabled, according to the April 4 story.

"If you pass away, there's no reason for your account to still exist," Fallon Henson, the director of health information management at Owensboro (Ky.) Health, told the news outlet. "Once a patient's status is updated to deceased, MyChart is then disabled. … That could happen almost immediately."

However, she added, a family member of a deceased patient can contact the health system to access their medical records via an authorization process.