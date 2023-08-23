What Epic looks for in a network engineer

EHR giant Epic is searching for a network engineer to join its Madison, Wis.-based campus.

The company requires more than five years of experience for its senior network engineers and zero to two years of experience for its junior network engineers. Additionally, Epic looks for its network engineers to have knowledge of OSPF and BGP, according to an Epic job posting.

The company prefers its network engineers to have their CCNA certification.

Despite economic headwinds, Epic has continued to hire, even as competitors are laying off workers.