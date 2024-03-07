WellSpan adds AI tool to Epic EHR

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is embedding an AI tool from Nuance, a Microsoft company, into its Epic EHR system with the aim of automating clinical documentation.

The tool, Dragon Ambient eXperience, uses generative AI to generate clinical summaries for exam room or telehealth discussions within seconds, allowing for prompt review and entry into the EHR system, according to a March 7 press release from Nuance.

The aim is to roll out this tool to eliminate the need for clinicians to type notes on a computer during appointments with patients.

More than 55 healthcare organizations have used this tool embedded into their Epic EHR systems, according to the release.