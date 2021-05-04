VA seeking vendor support on Cerner EHR integration after rollout paused 3 times

The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking a vendor to gather information on EHR design, data capabilities, delivery and acquisition planning, according to an April 29 contractor listing.

The vendor will be responsible for assisting the VA in solution ideation, evaluating the viability of products, assessing the real-world impact of a proposed solution, and replication testing and large-scale integration.

The research is expected to help the VA modernize in various aspects, including the VA's EHR integration effort with Cerner, which has been paused three times.

Most recently, the EHR rollout caused so much distress, VA Secretary Denis McDonough visited the department's Spokane, Wash., hospital to assess why the integration was causing so much difficulty for hospital staff and patients.

Aside from EHR support, the VA is seeking a vendor with expertise in robotic process automation, using virtual reality in treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and augmented reality for surgical navigation in the operating room.

The request for capabilities information is voluntary and the VA assumes no financial responsibility for any costs incurred. The research will be shared with all stakeholders, so the findings will not be considered proprietary.

Contractor submissions are due by May 13.

