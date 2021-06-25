VA's EHR troubles run deeper than its $16B Cerner rollout, OIG report finds

As the Department of Veterans Affairs rolls out its $16 billion Cerner EHR, a report revealed that six of the seven VA hospitals reviewed are not filling patients' records into EHRs properly, according to a June 17 Office of Inspector General report.

The VA uses non-VA providers to bring timely healthcare access to veterans when they are experiencing long wait times for services. After a visit with a non-VA medical provider, VA staff are supposed to update the EHR with the visit records so the veteran's providers have the patient's full medical history.

Five report findings: