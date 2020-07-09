VA launches longitudinal patient records platform: 4 notes

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new interoperability system that allows providers to access longitudinal patient records in a single platform for a more comprehensive view of the patient's health history.

Four notes:

1. The Veterans Data Integration and Federation Enterprise Platform produces a longitudinal patient record by allowing clinicians to access an organized, structured view of a patient's medical data pulled from multiple clinical sources.

2. The platform, which is based on InterSystems' health informatics platform HealthShare, aggregates and normalizes data from 130 different EHR instances across 172 VA medical centers and 1,074 outpatient clinics.

3. With VDIF, veterans' longitudinal patient records are available to providers within the Veterans Health Administration as well as to external providers delivering care to veterans.

4. VA's IT office and the Veterans Health Administration worked together to launch the VDIF project.

More articles on EHRs:

SSM Health links EHR with local EMS systems for real-time data exchange

HHS interoperability rules now in effect: 5 key compliance dates to know

University Health System to begin $170M Epic EHR implementation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.