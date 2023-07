On July 6, Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine said it plans to merge with Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health on Aug. 1, which will require Finger Lakes to move onto new EHR systems, RochesterBeacon reported.

UR Medical Center CEO Mark Taubman, MD, said that the estimated cost of giving Finger Lakes Health a new EHR system will be around $40 million or more.

Currently, Finger Lakes uses four different EHR systems, and will install two new systems to be compatible with UR Medicine's EHR system.