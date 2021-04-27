These 4 health systems are joining Intermountain's Patient ID Now coalition

Patient ID Now is a coalition of more than 40 healthcare organizations — including five health systems — that are calling on the federal government to create and implement a national strategy around patient identification that protects patient safety and privacy.

The coalition was founded by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and other leading healthcare organizations, including the American College of Surgeons and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.

The vaccine rollout has highlighted the need to address patient misidentification and increase interoperability. Since the rollout began, coalition members have received reports of vaccination registration errors duplicating records within a single system, costing health systems more than $12,000 per day to rectify these errors, according to an April 26 news release shared with Becker's.

Here are the five hospitals that are part of the coalition:

Intermountain Healthcare



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)



Park View Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)



Nemours Children's Health System (Melbourne, Fla.)



Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)

More articles on EHRs:

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

EHR usability gets 'F' grade from nurses: 5 study insights

Cerner, Athenahealth lose appeal on CliniComp's patent



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.