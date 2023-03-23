The effect of Oracle Cerner layoffs

EHR vendor Oracle Cerner has conducted its second lay off as part of Oracle's new "restructuring plan" that aims to save the company $927 million by the end of fiscal 2023.

In August, Oracle, which finalized its acquisition of Cerner in June, said it was considering a $1 billion cost reduction effort, which included eliminating thousands of jobs.

The workforce reduction affected Cerner employees, but Oracle did not mention how many employees would be laid off as part of the move.

On March 16, the company said it would be conducting its second round of layoffs, and was planning to enforce an in-office mandate for the remaining Cerner employees. The employee's have been working remotely for about three years.

The number of employees affected by this most recent move was also not disclosed, but Oracle said the layoffs were a part of another restructuring plan to save costs.

The layoffs have been affecting how health systems and hospitals have been perceiving the EHR vendor, according to a March 21 KLAS Research report.

KLAS surveyed more than 20 Oracle Cerner customers throughout 2022, when Oracle took over ownership of Cerner.

In November, about a fourth reported that they no longer saw the EHR vendor as a viable long-term partner, with health systems of 1,000 or more beds being more likely to switch opinions.

Twenty-nine percent also cited Cerner's staffing availability as one of their main concerns.

Oracle Cerner did not respond to Becker's request for comment.