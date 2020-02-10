The 66 hospitals, health systems that signed Epic's letter opposing interoperability rules

New York City-based NYU Langone Health and King of Prussia-based United Health Services are among 66 U.S. hospitals and health systems that signed a letter last week along with Epic opposing HHS' proposed interoperability rules.

The letter, which was addressed to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, claimed that the proposed rules would threaten patient privacy. The regulations, which were issued by CMS and ONC last year, would require the health IT industry to adopt standard data-sharing technologies to help patients more easily access their health data.

In the letter, EHR giant Epic along with the supporting hospitals and health systems recommend making changes to the rule, including instituting a longer timeline of at least 12 months to prepare for the regulations and 36 months to develop new technology the rule would require. The rule is currently expected to finalize this month.

Here is the list of hospitals and health systems that signed Epic's letter, listed in alphabetical order, according to CNBC:

1. Access Community Health Centers (Madison, Wis.)

2. Adventist Health Portland (Ore.)

3. Affirmant Health Partners (Portage, Mich.)

4. Alameda Health Consortium (San Leandro, Calif.)

5. Atrius Health (Newton, Mass.)

6. Altru Health System (Grand Forks, N.D.)

7. Arc (Columbus, Ohio)

8. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.)

9. Bay Health (Dover, Del.)

10. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston)

11. Buffalo (N.Y.) Medical Group

12. Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.)

13. Charlotte (N.C.) Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates

14. Christie Clinic (Champaign, Ill.)

15. Community Health Center Network (San Leandro, Calif.)

16. Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

17. Confluence Health (Wenatchee, Wash.)

18. Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.)

19. Exact Sciences, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (Madison)

20. Fresenius Medical Care (Waltham, Mass.)

21. Genesis Healthcare System (Zanesville, Ohio)

22. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.)

23. Guthrie (Sayre, Pa.)

24. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

25. Hospital Sisters (Springfield, Ill.)

26. HSHS Illinois (Springfield)

27. HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital (Oconto Falls, Wis.)

28. HSHS St Joseph's (Chippewa Falls, Wis.)

29. HSHS Wisconsin (Green Bay)

30. Institute for Family Health (New York City)

31. Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics (Clarion)

32. Lovelace Health System (Albuquerque, N.M.)

33. Mary Washington Healthcare (Fredericksburg, Va.)

34. Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)

35. Mercy Care (Phoenix)

36. Mercy Health Services (Janesville, Wis.)

37. Middlesex Health (Middletown, Conn.)

38. Mt. Auburn (Cambridge, Mass.)

39. Northshore's Evanston (Ill.) Hospital

40. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

41. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

42. OhioHealth (Columbus)

43. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

44. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.)

45. Pembia County Memorial Hospital (Cavalier, N.D.)

46. Permanente Dental Associates (Portland, Ore.)

47. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

48. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

49. Prevea Health (Green Bay, Wis.)

50. Riverside (Kankakee, Ill.)

51. River Valley Primary Care Services (Ratcliff, Ark.)

52. Self Regional Healthcare (Greenwood, S.C.)

53. Singing River Health System (Ocean Springs, Mo.)

54. Southcoast Health (Savannah, Ga.)

55. SSM Health (St. Louis)

56. Titus Regional Medical Center (Mount Pleasant, Texas)

57. UHS Inc. and UHS Hospitals (King of Prussia, Pa.)

58. UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

59. University Health System (San Antonio)

60. UT Health Athens (Texas)

61. UT Health San Antonio

62. UW Health (Madison, Wis.)

63. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic

64. VHS (Newport News, Va.)

65. Wellstar Medical Group (Hiram, Ga.)

66. West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)

