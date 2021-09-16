Texas physician's sudden retirement leaves patients struggling to get medical records

William Moran, MD, a physician based in Austin, Texas, abruptly retired after more than 30 years, leaving patients in the dark about getting medical records, according to a Sept. 14 report by NBC affiliate Kxan.

Patients reported calling the office, but the phone line had been disconnected. Patients who showed up to the office for appointments were greeted with a note that said: "Office is closed down due to Dr. Moran's retirement. Sorry for any inconvenience."

A phone number on the sign instructed patients to leave a voicemail, but the line has been disconnected, according to the report.

Dr. Moran's patients have said on social media that they have been struggling to get access to medical records. One patient said they felt Dr. Moran "abandoned his patients overnight."

Dr. Moran's office told the publication that patients seeking medical records should contact the custodian of records through email.

Dr. Moran still has his medical license listed as active on the Texas Medical Board's website, according to the report. The Texas Medical Board requires physicians to notify the board within 30 days of retirement or relocation. A spokesperson for the board said Dr. Moran did notify them.

The board also requires physicians to notify patients through signs in their office 30 days before retirement. Patients seen in the last two years should get an email or letter in the mail. Additionally, physicians have to inform patients where they can get their medical records.

Bill Eastman, a patient of Dr. Moran, said he reported him to the medical board for failing to adhere to retirement protocols.

"If [the Texas Medical Board] receives a complaint and a violation verified following an investigation, [the board] utilizes sanctions guidelines in disciplinary matters," a spokesperson for the board told the publication. "The potential sanction will depend on a number of factors including consideration of any aggravating or mitigating circumstances. If a physician's license is in an active status, they may still be subject to disciplinary action."