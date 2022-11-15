Tennessee health system to develop 2 clinical insight tools for its EHR

Williamson Medical Center has partnered with health tech company EvidenceCare to develop two decision support tools within its Meditech EHR system.

The Franklin, Tenn.-based health system and EvidenceCare will develop AdmissionCare and CareGauge, according to a Nov. 14 press release from EvidenceCare.

AdmissionCare helps streamline the admission process for physicians by putting the criteria for bed status determinations directly in the EHR. This tool aims to reduce the time and money required to fix mistakes later by the revenue cycle and utilization management teams.

CareGauge gives physicians a real-time view of how their care decisions for a patient compare to locally benchmarked patients with that same condition. This tool aims to reduce care variation and unnecessary cost for health systems.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to equip our physicians to deliver the best care possible," said Bradley Bullock, MD, hospitalist program officer of Williamson Medical Center. "The partnership with EvidenceCare will ensure that our doctors have easy access within the EHR to the best clinical insights."