Rural hospitals lagging behind larger systems in interoperability, ONC finds

Health system interoperability is seeing improvement, as 88 percent of organizations report that they are involved in an EHR data exchange, according to a January report from ONC.

The report analyzed the state of interoperability among hospitals, as of 2021, and identified six key trends of interoperability:

Since 2017, the number of hospitals engaged in integrating patient health data into EHRs has grown 40 percent.



Thirty-nine percent of hospitals in 2021 reported that they are participating in at least one of four national measured networks.

The use of information received electronically from outside sources increased at twice the rate for rural and small hospitals from 20 percent to 40 percent between 2017 and 2021.



Rural and small hospitals are lagging behind their larger counterparts in engagement in four domains of interoperability in 2017 and 2021.



In 2021, three-quarters of hospitals reported that they had incorporated bulk data export technology into their EHRs.



Analytics and reporting was the most common use of bulk data export technology among hospitals and health systems.

