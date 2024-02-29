Oracle Health in the last 30 days

Here are 14 times Becker's reported on Oracle Health, the EHR vendor formerly known as Cerner, in the past month.

1. Becker's talked to Eric Goodwin, CIO of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, for a Feb. 27 story about why the health system has stuck with Oracle Health as its primary EHR since 2009.

2. Oracle Health was named the best EHR for colon and rectal surgery and general surgery in a Jan. 29 Black Book Research report.

3. Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services settled with Oracle Health for $6 million after filing a lawsuit over the EHR and plans to move to Epic, the Star-Herald reported Jan. 30.

4. The Oracle Digital Assistant is one of the artificial intelligence clinical documentation tools being used by physicians, the Association of American Medical Colleges reported Jan. 30.

5. Oracle tapped the former head of CMS during the Trump administration, Seema Verma, to lead its EHR division, Bloomberg Law reported Jan. 31.

6. Oracle Health is laying off 124 individuals who were conducting health IT operations for Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, according to a WARN filing published Feb. 1.

7. Oracle Health is a primary EHR for several of the top 25 U.S. health systems, Becker's reported Feb. 5.

8. Oracle Health ranked third in the Best in KLAS EHR awards released Feb. 7.

9. Oracle Health was named a leading "next-generation" EHR by IT market intelligence firm IDC, Becker's reported Feb. 13.

10. Oracle Health chair David Feinberg, MD, told Becker's for a February story that solving clinical administrative burden via generative AI and large language models is a major focus for the EHR vendor in 2024.

11. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth completed a $660 million EHR switch from Oracle Health to Epic, Becker's reported Feb. 9.

12. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, which had used Oracle Health for its inpatient EHR, is nearly three-fourths of the way through an $800 million Epic rollout to 101 hospitals, Becker's reported in February.

13. Oracle Health said Feb. 15 its EHR, formerly recognized as Cerner Millennium, is adding a new integration called the Oracle Identity Governance.

14. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana, chair of the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, stated Feb. 15 that VA medical centers running on the Oracle Health EHR have been turned "upside down."