Oracle executives bring in more than $138M

Larry Ellison and Safra Catz — chair and CEO, respectively, of the EHR and software giant Oracle — were compensated more than $138 million in the company's last fiscal year, according to Sept. 23 reporting in The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Ellison made $138.7 million, slightly more than Ms. Catz's total compensation of $138.2 million. Most of these sums come from the company's decision to give the executives three additional years of earning a significant tranche of stock options.

Oracle's revenue rose 18 percent in the last quarter, driven by its acquisition of EHR company Cerner.

Mr. Ellison and Ms. Catz's compensation makes them the fourth and fifth, respectively, among S&P 500 CEOs, according to The Journal's annual CEO pay survey. Last month, the company laid off thousands of workers.