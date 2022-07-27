Oracle Cerner adds wound care data to EHR system

Oracle Cerner is partnering with Perceptive Solutions to add wound care data to Cerner's EHR.

Perceptive Solutions' WoundZoom digital wound management system will capture data at the bedside and upload it to patient charts.

"Our innovative digital wound management solution enables clinicians to spend more time with patients through automated charting, wound imaging and elimination of the manual measurement process. Cerner is a leading EHR provider for inpatient facilities, and we are excited to provide accessibility of WoundZoom to Cerner customers," Mark Lacerte, president of Perceptive Solutions, said July 27 in a Perceptive Solutions news release.