OIG: Cerner gave poor training, different EHR version in its $16B rollout

Insufficient training at the Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center hampered the Cerner EHR rollout, according to a July 8 report by the Office of Inspector General.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is supposed to approve Cerner's development of training plans and materials that the EHR vendor executes and provides to VA staff. Cerner is supposed to provide training coaches, and the VA is supposed to have staff trained as super-users to provide assistance during the rollout. EHR training is supposed to be spread out over six weeks. The report found that Cerner and the VA did not give staff adequate training.

Eight things to know: