Ohio health system employee snooped 7,000+ patients' EHRs for 12 years 

Canton, Ohio-based Aultman Health Foundation recently began notifying around 7,300 patients that their protected health information had been inappropriately accessed by a former health system employee over the past decade, according to a June 25 Daily Record report.

The former employee accessed patient information outside the scope of their job responsibilities between Sept. 14, 2009, and April 26, 2021. The employee has not been identified but has been fired and no longer has access to patient data, the health system said.

The employee accessed patients' names, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, addresses, birthdates and treatment information, according to the report.

The employee was not a medical provider and had access to patient records as part of their job coordinating patient care. Aultman is offering patients whose Social Security numbers may have been compromised free credit and identity monitoring services. The health system is also rolling out new training for its employees to prevent similar incidents from happening.

The Aultman Health Foundation includes Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, health insurance provider AultCare, the Aultman Foundation and Aultman College.