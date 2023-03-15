New York hospital integrates new physician assignment tool with Epic EHR

Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine Highland Hospital is integrating Medaptus' physician assignment software Assign into its Epic EHR system.

The software aims to eliminate the need for daily physician assignment lists by using algorithms to determine which provider should see patients, according to a March 15 Medaptus news release.

Medaptus Assign considers factors such as continuity of care, physician workloads and persevering geography for a particular provider team when generating physician assignments.