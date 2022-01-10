Meditech to launch online training program for Expanse users

Meditech partnered with New York City-based MedPower, a cloud-hosted e-learning solution, to bring interactive online training courses to healthcare organizations for its Expanse EHR.

According to a Jan. 10 press release, MedPower will offer e-learning tools and training content to help healthcare organizations train nurses and staff on the EHR.

MedPower and Meditech's partnership aims to make the onboarding process simpler for hospitals.

The courses will contain tailored content applicable to a trainee’s specific role.

MedPower will also personalize e-learning dashboards that allow staff to track their progress and access courses, classroom sessions and training updates.