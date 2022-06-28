Medical scribes, EHR templates boost efficiency, satisfaction and care quality, report says 

Medical scribes and EHR templates come out on top when compared to other EHR interface technologies and solutions, according to a June 25 paper published in Cureus.

The researchers completed a literature review of the various new modalities in EHR interfaces, looking through the existing research for each interface and rating them qualitatively.

Medical scribes and EHR templates were found to have positive effects on patient satisfaction, quality of documentation and efficiency of number of patients seen. Healthcare providers using medical scribes reported improved efficiency, cost savings and reduced fatigue. In the case of EHR templates and shortcuts, they were seen to improve documentation accuracy, time to complete and physician satisfaction. Artificial intelligence-driven scribes didn't have enough real-world evidence of improvements or efficacy in clinical practice to judge.

Speech recognition systems as scribes for EHRs have been found to not provide significant advantages to healthcare providers, with some studies even finding that it creates more errors and can take more time to do both simple and complex tasks. However, speech recognition can be helpful in situations that require more detailed descriptions.