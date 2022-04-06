Mass General Brigham funds new EHR for local health centers

Boston-based Mass General Brigham awarded Salem, Mass.-based North Shore Community Health a $150,000 grant to support the implementation of a new EHR system.

North Shore Community Health is a network of family health centers that offer primary care, behavioral health, dental, lab services and other comprehensive care. The centers serve more than 13,000 patients at three community sites and seven school-based sites.

The funding is part of a larger commitment of $500,000 from Mass General Brigham to North Shore Community Health, with the remaining investment going toward a walk-in urgent care clinic at Peabody (Mass.) Family Health Center, a part of the North Shore Community Health network.

"We are grateful to Mass General Brigham for their commitment to supporting community providers like North Shore Community Health. This grant will allow us to better support our patients through better communication leading to improved health outcomes," said Margaret Brennan, president and CEO of North Shore Community Health. "We look forward to an ongoing partnership with Mass General Brigham."