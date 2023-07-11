Maryland health system installs new patient portal

Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center went live with its new patient portal, MyWVUChart, on July 1 as it completed its full integration with Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System.

The new patient portal gives Garrett Regional Medical Center the opportunity to share patients' EHRs with any organization within the WVU Health System.

The health system also received a new Epic EHR system as part of its affiliation with WVU Health System, which will also enable it to share patient records with medical facilities that also use the EHR vendor.