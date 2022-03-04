Maine hospital to deploy Cerner EHR

Bar Harbor, Maine-based Mount Desert Island Hospital's new Cerner EHR is set to go live in March, Mount Desert Islander reported.

The hospital and its health centers will use the Cerner CommunityWorks delivery model, a cloud-based deployment of the EHR tailored to meet the needs of community, critical access and specialty hospitals.

"The new Cerner EHR will have all the information for an individual patient on one platform instead of in three separate applications," David Sugerman, MD, the hospital's emergency department director, told Mount Desert Islander. "With this integrated system, emergency department providers will have a much more in-depth database to help make informed decisions and improve patient care."