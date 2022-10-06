Louisiana hospital to spend $41K to upgrade its Oracle Cerner EHR

Winnsboro, La.-based Franklin Medical Center will receive $41,640 to upgrade its Oracle Cerner EHR system, The Franklin Sun reported Oct. 5.

At a Sept. 29 meeting, Hospital Administrator Blake Kramer told Franklin Medical Center's Board of Commissioners the hospital needed to upgrade its Oracle Cerner system in order to meet government regulatory requirements related to data collection on medical diagnoses.

Mr. Kramer said the upgraded system needs to track diseases as part of a syndromic survey.

The health system's board agreed to the upgrades, which will cost about $31,500 to implement, and an additional $1,000 per month after that, with a total cost of about $41,640.