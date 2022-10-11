Loma Linda University Medical Center digitizes trauma screenings through Epic EHR

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center digitally screens for childhood adversity in its Epic EHR, leading to increases in both screenings and revenue, according to an Oct. 10 report from the EHR vendor.

Loma Linda used to screen for social determinants of health and adverse childhood experiences by paper but now gives out digital questionnaires via Epic's MyChart three days before the scheduled appointment or at the front desk. The results are incorporated into the EHR care plan.

In the two years since the program was implemented, the screenings have increased by 50 percent and boosted revenue by $783,000, according to the report. The state of California pays $29 per trauma screening for Medi-Cal patients, and the billing codes for them are now automatically filed via the new digital system.

The system adds up the total scores of adverse childhood experiences, rather than listing them individually, to reduce any stigma among patients. Loma Linda providers have been trained on how to refer patients to community resources.