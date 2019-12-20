Legacy Health adds social determinants of health app to EHR

Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health and Albertina Kerr, a nonprofit that provides 24-hour residential care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, partnered with Epic to address patients' social determinants of health needs, according to a Dec. 19 Portland Business Journal report.

Legacy Health and Albertina Kerr teamed up with Epic to develop a customized application for its EHR system, which allows providers to track patients' social determinants of health needs.

The application, called Coordinated Care Management, is offered through Legacy Health's Connect Program. "The initiative hosts Epic for non-Legacy entities that might face barriers to implementing and managing Epic on their own," according to the report.

Albertina Kerr is part of the Legacy Connect Program. The organization has begun to roll out the technology with its children's programs and plans to launch the Coordinated Care Management system at 70 different locations across Oregon after Jan. 1.

