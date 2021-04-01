Keck Medicine uses EHR to help patients schedule vaccinations

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC integrated its Cerner EHR directly to California's state My Turn Vaccine Scheduling System to help community members determine eligibility and make COVID-19 vaccination appointments with the health system.

By establishing a direct connection to My Turn, Keck Medicine can automatically pull the necessary information from a patient's EHR and find available time slots for vaccination appointments, according to a March 31 news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review.

Keck Medicine is the first Cerner client to go live with the connection.

