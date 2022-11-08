Kansas health center goes live with Epic

Emporia, Kan.-based CareArc has gone live with an Epic EHR system.

The health network was able to go live through a partnership with Health Choice Network. During the implementation process, HCN worked with both Epic and CareArc to provide project management, interface analysts and development support, according to a Nov. 7 CareArc news release.

CareArc said it hopes the Epic MyChart feature will allow patients to manage their care better.

"This is not a technical project, it's a clinical project," HCN Chief Clinical Officer Timothy Long, MD, said. "Epic is providing the digital health tools our health centers need to support their patients and providers. This integrated application will improve the overall patient experience, creating the conditions where joy, purpose and meaning are possible for physicians and care teams."