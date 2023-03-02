Indiana hospital goes live with new Meditech tool

Shelbyville, Ind.-based Major Health Partners went live with Meditech's new Expanse Patient Care tool.

The tool is used for home medication verification in the emergency department.

Clinicians working in the emergency department have so far seen a 30 percent decrease in home medication verification time, according to a March 2 Meditech news release. Additionally, the clinicians gave the tool an "A" rating.

"We've been a Meditech partner since 1995 and have a great relationship," Major Health CIO Carol Huesman said in the release. "Since our clinicians challenge us to be innovative, we look for the latest, most advanced technologies to support them. As an early adopter of Expanse Patient Care, we had the opportunity to contribute to an agile solution that keeps us on the cutting edge."