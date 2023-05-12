Indiana health system adds e-check-in tool to Epic

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health has added electronic check-in options to its Epic EHR system.

With the new EHR tool, patients will receive a text before their scheduled appointments and will be prompted to complete eCheck-In, according to a May 11 press release from the health system.

One click allows patients to check in for their upcoming visits.

The tool also allows patients to confirm appointments; update medications, pharmacy and medical history; verify or update insurance; and pay their copays.