Indiana health system adds e-check-in tool to Epic

Naomi Diaz -

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health has added electronic check-in options to its Epic EHR system.

With the new EHR tool, patients will receive a text before their scheduled appointments and will be prompted to complete eCheck-In, according to a May 11 press release from the health system. 

One click allows patients to check in for their upcoming visits. 

The tool also allows patients to confirm appointments; update medications, pharmacy and medical history; verify or update insurance; and pay their copays.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars