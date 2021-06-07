Hundreds of patients' medical records found dumped on Georgia roadside

Boxes containing hundreds of Hope Medical patients' health records were found scattered along the side of a road about 30 miles from the Stone Mountain, Ga.-based medical group's practice, according to a June 4 WSB-TV report.

Hope Medical told the network that the medical records were moved to a nearby storage unit in 2018 after a fire in their office, but there was an "outstanding and overdue three months balance owed the storage facility."

When Hope Medical had the money to pay the storage unit, the company told the medical group that it was a couple of days late and that the contents of the boxes had been sold off.

The medical records exposed contained private medical information and Social Security numbers.