Hawaii hospital opts for Oracle EHR

Honolulu-based Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific is adding modules of Oracle Health's EHR to its facilities.

The modules are specifically designed for the needs of rehabilitation hospitals. The hospital plans to use the Oracle Health Physical Outpatient Rehabilitation and Physical Inpatient Rehabilitation to help meet federal requirements, according to a Sept. 14 Oracle news release.

The hospital aims for the new EHR to deliver a more accurate clinical picture in the inpatient and outpatient process.

"REHAB Hospital uses innovative models and solutions to support exemplary care and help patients rebuild their lives. Our team consistently and continuously helps patients return home and to the community after discharge, faster than the national average," Rehabilitation Hospital CIO Glenn Requierme said in the news release. "Working with Oracle and its EHR will help us continue this success by automating patient records and supporting care coordination so our caregivers can focus on getting patients back to what they love to do."