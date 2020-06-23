Georgia hospital investigates medical records theft, suspends employees

Landmark Hospital of Athens (Ga.) is investigating the theft of medical records and on June 19 suspended three employees who may have been involved.



The three employees are accused of violating the hospital's policy against possessing, using, copying, reading or disclosing information on hospital records.



"We will conduct a full investigation to ensure every patient gets the protection they are guaranteed by federal law," said Marie Saylor, CEO of the 42-bed critical care hospital. "HIPAA requires the careful custody of patient medical records and we have zero tolerance of anything that violates that confidentiality."



The hospital has not released any further information about the ongoing investigation.



More articles on medical records:

Kroger network server breach exposes nearly 11,000 patients' info

12 largest healthcare data breaches in 2020 so far

Ransomware group auctions Crozer-Keystone Health System data on darknet





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.