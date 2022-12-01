Fenway Health swaps Athenahealth EHR with Epic

Boston-based Fenway Health went live Dec. 1 with a new Epic EHR.

Fenway Health, a federally qualified health center focused on the LGBTQ community, previously used Athenahealth as its EHR vendor. Patients will now have access to Epic's MyChart patient portal to message with providers, schedule appointments and pay bills.

"Fenway Health has collaborated with Epic on LGBTQIA+ health information technology initiatives," Fenway CIO Chris Grasso said in a Nov. 16 news release. "Epic has demonstrated a commitment to developing a product that supports culturally responsive care for the LGBTQIA+ community. We look forward to our continued collaborations with Epic."

The EHR migration was made possible thanks to funding made available to FQHCs in Massachusetts through the American Rescue Plan.