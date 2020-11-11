Fax, HIEs & more: How hospitals are sharing patient records based on EHR vendor

While some healthcare organizations have turned to digital health data exchange networks to share patient medical records, others still rely on methods such as the fax machine to do the job.

Healthcare organizations are searching for innovative and standardized ways to share patient data across the continuum of care, according to KLAS Research's Post-Acute Care 2020 report. For the analysis, KLAS examined healthcare customer satisfaction with tech vendors as well as health system connectivity to post-acute partners based on EHR platforms.

Here are the methods health systems are using to connect with post-acute partners listed by EHR vendor, according to the report.

Fax/eFax:

Cerner: 75 percent

Epic: 65 percent

Allscripts: 83 percent

Meditech: 67 percent

Local health information exchanges:

Cerner: 56 percent

Epic: 40 percent

Allscripts: 83 percent

Meditech: 33 percent

National framework:

Cerner: 50 percent

Epic: 45 percent

Allscripts: 0 percent

Meditech: 17 percent

Point-to-point interfaces:

Cerner: 50 percent

Epic: 45 percent

Allscripts: 83 percent

Meditech: 17 percent

