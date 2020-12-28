Epic's year in review: 5 biggest stories in 2020

Verona, Wis.-based Epic made headlines this year amid its partnership with Microsoft Teams and EHR contracts with two large health systems in Florida.

Here are five of the most-read stories about Epic reported by Becker's Hospital Review in 2020.

1. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner's 5 predictions for healthcare post-pandemic

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner made five predictions about healthcare during an interview with Business Insider in May. She said she expects digital health to become more mainstream and sees the potential for more data standardization in healthcare.

2. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner asks hospitals to oppose HHS' interoperability rule

Ms. Faulkner on Jan. 22 emailed some of the EHR giant's largest U.S. hospital clients, asking them to voice disapproval of HHS' then proposed interoperability rule. Ms. Faulkner previously voiced her concern for the rule, saying that it can affect patients' privacy because app developers will have access to their data without consent.

3. Epic EHR 1st to integrate with Microsoft Teams for telehealth: 4 things to know

Microsoft announced Sept. 22 that Epic will be the first medical record system to integrate the Microsoft Teams connector, which allows clinicians and patients to launch telehealth visits through the platform.

4. AdventHealth switches from Cerner EHR to Epic: 6 notes

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth confirmed in February plans to begin a multimillion-dollar transition from its Cerner system to a new Epic EHR the following month.

5. Atrium Health is 2nd system this month to swap Cerner EHR for Epic

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health said Feb. 20 it would transition from its Cerner EHR to an Epic system, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review. Atrium Health's board of trustees approved the EHR transition in December 2019.

