Epic receives high praise for payer platform, data handling

Epic Systems, the EHR vendor that holds 36% of the acute care hospital market share in the U.S., has gotten high marks regarding its ability to handle data and was able to achieve customer satisfaction with its payer platform.

According to a November 2023 report from KLAS Research, six surveyed users gave Epic's Payer Platform, which connects payers with Epic through provider data-sharing, a score of 91 out of 100.

Customers said the platform follows through on vendor commitments and delivers important data to providers without disrupting the workflow.

Epic Systems also ranked 87.8 out of 100 points for its ability to handle data, according to KLAS. Epic customers who were interviewed by KLAS expressed satisfaction with the vendor's ability to seamlessly integrate clinical data and other data from Epic's extensive ecosystem into their analytics platform.

Some even mentioned their capability to incorporate non-Epic data sources, while the majority of respondents acknowledged Epic's commitment to providing support through account managers, with 93% of them believing that the vendor consistently delivers on its promises.

Many also expressed optimism regarding Epic's potential to further enhance its functionalities.