Epic vs. Cerner: EHR market share

EHR vendor Epic Systems continues to be the leader in the EHR hospital market share, with 83 hospitals joining its network in 2022, compared to Oracle Cerner, which only added 22.

Here is a look at how Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner are faring in hospital market share and hospital beds.

Epic

The 83 hospitals joining Epic brought 14,330 beds into its network, giving Epic the biggest hospital market share, with nearly 36 percent of the acute care hospitals in the U.S. using its platform.

A lot of Epic's hospital gains are being attributed to an influx of hospitals and health systems choosing to switch EHR vendors and replacing them with Epic.

Most recently, Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann were among some of the largest health systems switching from Oracle Cerner to Epic in 2022.

KLAS Research also confirmed the trend and found that bigger systems have been increasingly switching to Epic in recent years, while Oracle Cerner continues to gain smaller facilities.

KLAS Research also found that Epic picked up the most acute care hospital market share between 2017 and 2022. According to the research, Epic gained 434 hospitals over the period and added 94,656 beds during that period.

Oracle Cerner

Meanwhile, EHR vendor Oracle Cerner is continuing to trail behind Epic Systems when it comes to hospital market share. The vendor brought in 22 hospitals in 2022, but lost 4,658 beds.

The change is being attributed to the vendor adding mostly small standalone facilities to its portfolio during the year. Despite this, Oracle Cerner comes in second place behind Epic, standing at 24.9 percent of the hospital market share in 2022, according to KLAS Research.

The vendor also stands at 25.8 percent of hospital beds added during that time period, compared to Epic, which had 47.6 percent of hospital beds in 2022.